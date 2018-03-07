Air Chief pays farewell call on Naval Chief

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman paid a farewell call on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad on Tuesday.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the dignitary was received by Chief of the Naval Staff, said a press release issued here by directorate of general relations of Pakistan Navy.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy, clad in ceremonial dress presented him the guard of honour.

During the call, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi acknowledged and commended the remarkable services of Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman for Pakistan and PAF.

The Naval Chief also highlighted the dynamic role played by Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman during his tenure of command to enhance the operational capabilities of Pakistan Air Force and improve synergy with Pakistan Navy Air Chief thanked Chief of the Naval Staff for his support and well wishes.—APP

Related