Air Chief pays farewell call on CJCSC

ISLAMABAD : Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman paid a farewell visit to Joint Staff Headquarters here on Tuesday.

The Air chief called on General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee in his office.

General Zubair greatly lauded the services rendered by the Air Chief during the Operation Zarb-e-Azb.

He further said that Air Chief’s contributions for the enhancement of operational readiness of Pakistan Air Force and continuous thrust for indigenization would be remembered for the times to come.

Orignally published by INP