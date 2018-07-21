Air Chief meets Chinese top military commander

Beijing

General Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC), met with Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force in Urumqi, capital of China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Zhang said that China and Pakistan are “all-weather strategic partners” and the traditional friendship between the two countries is timeless. China and Pakistan have always been good neighbors, friends, brothers and partners regardless of any changes on the international situation..

According to Chinese media on Friday, Zhang mentioned that recently President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolences to President Mamnoon Hussain over a deadly terrorist attack in Pakistan, expressing firm support to Pakistan’s efforts in fighting terrorism, safeguarding national stability and protecting people’s lives, which has fully demonstrated the deep mutual trust and friendship between the two countries and two peoples.

The two armed forces should further strengthen communication and coordination, deepen defense and security cooperation, jointly safeguard regional peace and stability, and constantly promote the relations between the two militaries to a new level in the new era, Zhang said.

Mujahid expressed appreciations to the condolences message that President Xi Jinping sent shortly after the deadly terrorist attack in Pakistan. “This is the brotherly care President Xi and the Chinese people have shown to the Pakistani people and military, which has strengthened our determination and confidence in fighting terrorism and safeguarding regional security”, said Mujahid.

Mujahid added that Pakistan cherishes the Pakistan-China friendship and attaches great importance to the defense and security cooperation between the two militaries. The Pakistan Air Force is willing to actively deepen pragmatic cooperation with China in various fields and unswervingly promote the continuous development of relations between the two militaries.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp