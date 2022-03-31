Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu attends ceremony of graduating cadets and distinction holders at PMA

Kakul/Islamabad: Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu attended a session of graduating cadets and distinction holders at Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul.

Speaking at the ceremony, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu said that Pakistan Army has not only defeated the menace of terrorism and its manifestations but has also kept a five times larger Army at bay. Our armed forces are a true reflection of Quaid’s Pakistan, with no distinction of caste, creed, gender, religion, status, geography or beliefs.

Appreciating the military academy, Air Chief said that PMA Kakul is indeed one of the best military academies in the world, where our nation’s most motivated youth volunteer to join the ranks and lead the best.

Reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to having friendly relations with its neighbours, Air Chief said that everyone must know Pakistan is a peace-loving nation and wishes to maintain friendly ties with all countries, especially our neighbours. However, our desire for peace must be understood in the right direction.

“Let me make it clear that there can be no peace without a just settlement of the Kashmir issue. We condemn the grave human rights violations in India illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. I urge the international community to play their role in ending human rights violations and atrocities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

Air Chief Baber Sidhu also stressed peace and stability in Afghanistan.

“We also believe that peace and stability in Afghanistan are imperative not only for the progress of Pakistan but the entire region. Sacrifices by Pakistanis and our efforts for peace in the region speak for themselves.”

Air Chief also made it clear that Pakistan does not want to indulge in an arms race and wants friendly relations with all.

“We would not like to indulge in an arms race, the armed forces of Pakistan would continue to enhance their capability to deter any aggression.”

Air Chief also congratulated Commandant PMA for their efforts.

“I appreciate Commandant PMA and his well-motivated and professionally competent team for their concerted efforts towards education, training and grooming of this energetic youth.”