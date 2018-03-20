Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan takes over the command of Pakistan Air Force

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan took over the command of Pakistan Air Force as the 22nd Chief of the Air Staff, in a graceful Change of Command ceremony held at Air Headquarters, Islamabad Monday.

During the ceremony a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented the guard of honour to the outgoing Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman. Later on, he decorated Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan with the ranks of Air Chief Marshal and handed him over the “Command Sword”. To bid farewell to the outgoing Air Chief a four-ship formation of JF-17 Thunder aircraft presented a farewell fly past over the venue.

Speaking at the occasion, the outgoing Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman said, “As I relinquish the responsibility of PAF command on completion of my tenure as Chief of the Air Staff, I bow my head in great humility before Allah almighty, for his boundless blessings, help and guidance throughout my career. No doubt, serving PAF for over four decades has been, a privilege, honour and a matter of immense satisfaction for me. Certainly, I cannot think of a greater honour than leading one of the best air forces of the world.

The outgoing Air Chief further said, “I am glad to leave behind a well-developed mature organization, equipped with sophisticated hardware in the hands of most competent and highly skilled professionals, ever ready to defend the aerial frontiers of Pakistan as per the aspirations of the nation. As I reflect upon my times, both pleasant and testing in Pakistan Air Force, vivid among these are the events of the last three years in which PAF faced unprecedented challenges and brought peace to the country after milestone achievements in war against violent non-state actors and extremists. Establishment of PAF’s Airpower Centre of Excellence was another major step forward in augmenting PAF’s operational preparedness and promoting coordial relations with friendly countries. PAF has also embarked upon a toilsome but rewarding effort in shape of Aviation City and a well-crafted Aerospace and Aviation Campus of Air University to prove the much needed Industry-Academia linkage for economic prosperity of the country through indigenization and self-reliance.”

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman also added, “I urge you to strive for excellence in your assignments, put in your best for the country and PAF, work with sincerity of purpose and complete commitment to assigned tasks. Being combatants of this elite organization, always uphold the pledge to live for, fight for and die for the country. On this occasion, I congratulate Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on his appointment as Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, and wish him success in his new assignment. My successor is a sound professional with extraordinary leadership qualities and above all he is an excellent human being. I am confident that during his tenure of command, Pakistan Air Force will scale new heights of excellence, Insha Allah.”

Orignally published by NNI