Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan awarded ‘Turkish Legion of Merit’

ISLAMABAD : Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was awarded with ‘Turkish Legion of Merit’ award in recognition of his services for promotion of defense ties between the two air forces.

An impressive ceremony was held at Turkish Air Force Headquarters in Ankara in this regard.

Later, the Air Chief also met with his Turkish counterpart and discussed professional matters and cooperation between the air forces of both countries.

On arrival at the headquarters, a smartly turned out contingent of Turkish Air Force presented guard of honor to Mujahid Anwar Khan.

Later he called on General Hasan, Commander Turkish Air Force at his office. Both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interests.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan expressed gratitude over bestowing him with a top award. General Hasan lauded the defense ties between both the friendly countries.

The chiefs reiterated to enhance the cooperation in the fields of security, training and Information Technology between both the air forces.