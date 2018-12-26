Air Chief joins Christian community at Christmas celebrations

Staff Reporter

Christmas was celebrated with traditional fervour by the Christian personnel of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and to mark the event special masses were held at churches, situated at all PAF bases and installations.

Christian personnel of PAF gathered these churches and prayed for the prosperity and solidarity of Pakistan, a press release said issued here by Directorate of Media Affairs of PAF.

To celebrate the festivities of Christmas with PAF Christian community, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force also participated in a ceremony arranged at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. During the ceremony, the Air Chief expressed good wishes for the Christian personnel and their families.

Speaking on the occasion he highlighted the unforgettable services and contributions made by Christian personnel of PAF over the years. He said that PAF had some of the great Christian officers, including Air Vice Marshal Eric Hall, Air Commodore Nazir Latif, Squadron Leader Peter Christy, Squadron Leader W.D. Harney, Wing Commander Mervyn Middlecoat and Group Captain Cecil Chaudhry.

“The glorious traditions set by these valiant sons of the soil continue till today and the generations of Christian officers, airmen and civilians are selflessly contributing towards making PAF an organization par excellence, ” he added.

Share on: WhatsApp