Air Chief inaugurates PAF hospital

Staff Reporter

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force inaugurated PAF Hospital, in a grand ceremony held at PAF Complex, Islamabad today.

On his arrival, the Air Chief was received by Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Support). Air Chief unveiled the inauguration plaque and offered Dua for the success of this missionary project. Afterwards, he visited various facilities and wards of the hospital and interacted with the doctors and paramedic staff.

Addressing at the occasion, the Air Chief highly appreciated the relentless efforts of the team members for constructing the Hospital in a record time. Equipped with modern health care facilities the Hospital would not only facilitate PAF personnel, but also general public of the twin cities and adjoining areas. Highlighting PAF’s contributions in nation building, he mentioned that this hospital would be a valuable addition in the long list of public service endeavours carried out by PAF in recent years.

PAF Hospital has a capacity of 300 beds and its 9 storey building is a state of the art facility. It will provide valuable health services for local population in the fields of Medicine, Surgery, Gynecology, Radiology, Pathology, ENT, EYE, Pediatric, Psychiatry, Physiotherapy, Anesthesia, Skin, Orthopedic and Pain Management. The hospital has been equipped with most modern facilities including CT Scan, MRI, Digital Radiography, Mammography, Color Doppler, Blood Bank and Laboratory as well as Intensive Care Units.