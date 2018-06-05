Air Chief, foreign secretary call on caretaker PM

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan called on caretaker Prime Minister retired Justice Nasir-ul-Mulk in Islamabad on Monday and discussed professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Air Force. The Air Chief also felicitated Nasir-ul-Mulk on assuming the office of the Prime Minister.On the occasion, security matters between both the leaders came under discussion.

Earlier today, Caretaker Prime Minister retired Justice Nasirul Mulk was given a briefing on foreign affairs. Secretary of Foreign Affairs Tehmina Janjua, who was accompanied by the senior officials of the Ministry, briefed the Prime Minister on different aspects of the foreign policy.—INP

