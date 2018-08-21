Air Chief calls on PM, felicitates him over assuming office

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM Office on Monday and felicitated him on assuming the office.

During the meeting of Air Chief with the PM, both exchanged pleasantries and discussed crucial matters related to security and aviation. Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan swept to power in the July 25 polls surprising the political commentators and rivals alike.

He was sworn in as the 22nd Chief Executive of the country on Saturday, amid hopes of progress and the change which his party promised.

In his first address to the nation, Imran Khan promised to provide employment opportunities to the youth besides introducing sweeping reforms aimed at the betterment of the country.

Earlier, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat also met PM Imran Khan.

Pakistan’s new premier is also receiving congratulatory messages from global leaders including Chinese premier, Sri Lankan president, Malaysian and Indian Prime Minister.—INP

