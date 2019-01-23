Air Chief awards cash prizes to Asian junior squash champions

Islamabad

To honour the winners of Asian Junior Squash Team Championship a prize distribution ceremony was held here at a local hotel on late Tuesday.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, who is also President Pakistan Squash Federation was the chief guest on the occasion.

He awarded cash prizes to the players, who won gold medal in the recently held Championship at Pattaya, Thailand.

The Pakistan team comprising Farhan Hashmi, Abbas Zeb, Haris Qasim and Hamza Khan performed exceptionally well in the Championship, earning Pakistan the coveted title after six years.

“We are proud of our young players who brought laurels to the country by winning the prestigious championship,” the Air Chief said while speaking on the occasion.

He said that the last two years remained great for the Pakistan Squash as the country won a total of 58 medals, including 27 gold, 13 silver and 18 bronze medals in various events.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp