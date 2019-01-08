AIOU’s tutors’ selection system to be revised to enhance credibility: VC

Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Prof. Dr. Zia-Ul Qayyum has said that the tutors’ selection system of Varsity will be revised from this year to enhance credibility and efficiency of the distance learning.

The VC AIOU announced this while addressing the University’s tutors from Rawalpindi region here on Tuesday on the eve of autumn semester, 2018.

He said that the purpose of this revision will be to improve the evaluation and assessment mechanism of the teaching process.

Prof. Dr. Qayyum said that there will be fresh tutors’ appointments and the credentials of the existing tutors will rechecked.

Their appointment might on basis of each academic session, he added.

He also announced that the entire tutorial system will be transformed to make the contents’ delivery system best one and to achieve the target of quality education.

Terming the regional campuses as the backbone of the University, the VC AIOU said that these will also be transformed with the induction of new technology and upgrading their infrastructure network.

Prof. Dr. Qayyum said that there will be smart use of online teaching and learning process. Manual and human intervention will be minimum, so that the efficiency of evaluation and assessment could be ensured.

He assured that there will fair and transparent process in the registration of the tutors. He hoped that the University’s tutors which are around 90,000 on country-wide basis will perform their duties with a sense commitment and dedication. This is way to pay back to the country, what has been spent on them.

The tutors’ meeting and briefing session was also addressed by the University’s Registrar Dr. Zaigham Qadeer, Director Regional Services Inamullah Sheikh and Director Rawalpindi region Dr. Malik Tuqeer Ahmed.—INP

