AIOU’s scholarship programme

IN a welcome and important decision, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced to grant scholarship to the students who obtain 75% marks in the educational programmes of every level. Indeed this will encourage the students to pay more attention to their educational activities and get higher marks in order to become eligible for the scholarship.

Undoubtedly, over the years the AIOU has played a very important role in promotion of education from SSC to the higher level. Because of its vast outreach programme that has expanded even to other countries such as the US and the UK, it is regarded as the world’s fourth largest institution of higher learning with annual enrolment reaching millions every year. Its distant learning system has especially provided an opportunity to the youth, especially women of far flung areas, to pursue their education and become productive citizens of the country by contributing to its welfare and development. After the arrival of Professor Dr Shahid Siddiqui as its Vice Chairman, the AIOU has witnessed not only expansion in its programmes but also engaging in a series of productive activities such as holding seminars and workshops in order to prepare the youth in accordance with the modern day requirements. It is good to see the University following the Chinese model to promote students’ entrepreneurship so as to enable the youth to create earning opportunities through creativity and innovation. Indeed this is the course that our institutions of higher learning need to adopt for creation of knowledge and products and for this to happen it is important that institutions lay special focus on genuine research. While the AIOU has announced scholarships for students of all levels, we expect that special incentives will also be offered to the students of doctorate degrees so that quality research, free of plagiarism, could be carried out. Instead of focusing on producing bumper crop of research articles, the goal should be to foster academic institutions and a culture that values scholarly achievement and the virtues of honesty, rigour, correctness, originality and cooperation.

Related