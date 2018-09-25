AIOU’s regional heads evolve plan to promote academic standard

Regional heads (RDs) of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) at their two-day conference held here on Monday pledged to give further boost to their academic efforts for promoting quality education in the country. While praising high the academic achievements made during the last four-years under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui, they noted that the University had built itself as a research-based educational institution by producing quality journals and holding a number of international and national conferences for creating and disseminating knowledge in various disciplines.

The opening session of the conference took stock of the academic work pursued in the recent years that enhanced the university’s role providing best possible educational facilities to its about 1.3 million students across the country through various administrative and academic programs and activities.

The session, presided over by the Vice Chancellor was addressed among others by the University’s Deans Dr Syed Zafar Ilyas, Dr. Mohyuddin Hashmi, Dr Samina Awan, chairman Department of Distance and Non-formal education Dr Muhammad Ajmal and the director regional services Dr Inamullah Sheikh.

The University’s Registrar Dr. Muhammad Zaigham Qadeer was also present on the occasion. The conference was organized by the Directorate of Regional Services.

The participants appreciated the visionary approach and administrative and academic skill of Dr. Shahid Siddiqui that helped to enhance the University’s image and trust among the students. There have been record students’enrollment in the recent years and the cash-inflow was also well-maintained. In order to develop research-based culture, the faculty’s members were given special incentives for their research papers and projects while library and labs’ network was upgraded in an unprecedented way.

It was noted that the University also achieved highest number of HEC’s funded projects as well as winning indexing agency’s status.—APP

