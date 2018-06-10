AIOU’s practical exams begin from June 20

Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) will conduct practical exams of its F.Sc program for the Semester Autumn 2017 from Wednesday next ( June 20), it was announced here on Saturday.

The exams will continue till July 3. These exams will be conducted at Exam Center No.145 (Lahore), 199 (Faisalabad and 721 (Islamabad).

Roll number slips have been sent by post to all the concerned students at their given addresses. The schedule of these exams has also been placed at the University’s website www.aiou.edu.pk.

The students have been divided in 2- groups, practical exams of the first group is schedule to take place from 0900 to 1200 hours while timing for the 2nd group would be from 1400 to 1700 hours.

For further information, the students could contact the Controller of Exams, Sohail Nazir Rana on his telephone no. 051-9250012, 051-9057310.—INP

