AIOU’s postgraduate’s exam begin from May 14

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that it will conduct final exams of its Postgraduate programs simultaneously from May 14 across the country. The programs includes: BS (Microbiology, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Statistics, Environmental Sciences and Accounting), PGD, MA/M.Sc, MS/M.Phil and Ph.D in different disciplines.

Roll Number slips have been sent to all the enrolled students for the Semester Autumn 2017 at their postal addresses. The same have also been placed at the University’s website www.aiou.edu.pk. To facilitate the students at their door-steps, exams centers have been set up at district and tehsil level. All students are also advised to read the instructions mentioned on Roll No. Slip carefully before entering into the Examination Center. In addition, the students are required to bring National Identity Card in original issued by the NADRA.

It may be mentioned here that the University has recently brought about qualitative improvement in its overall examination system to ensure quality education.—INP

