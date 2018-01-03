AIOU’s new academic session to start from 1st February

Staff Reporter

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will start its new academic session (admissions-Spring 2018) from 1st of February. The admission will be open from Matric to PhD level. According to Directorate of Admissions, a number of new programs would be introduced from the new semester as well.

Besides this, short-courses of professional nature will also be launched in line with the new initiatives taken by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui.

The University is expanding its scope of academic programs according to the market’s needs and interests of general public.