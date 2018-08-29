AIOU’s moot calls for promoting society-related research

2nd National Graduate conference held here on Tuesday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) underlined the need of promoting academic research that helps to solve the socio-economic problems of the society.

The academic research should be meaningful and relevant to the society, said the key-note speakers who addressed the inaugural session of the two-day event that was presided over by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui.

The conference, participated by students and researchers from about twenty-eight educational institutions of the country, laid special focus on promoting community-based quality research. The key-note speakers included Prof. Dr. Asad Zaman, Vice Chancellor Pakistan Institute of Development Economic (PIDE) and Dr. Akhyar Farrukh of Government College University (GCU), Lahore.

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui briefed the participants about the objectives of the event and the contribution made by the University during the last four years in developing it as research-based institution and a hub of literary and social activities.

The AIOU, he said could help in bringing positive change in the society, as it has the countrywide’s access for motivating the youth to achieve the desired goals.

The VC announced that the University will host such a event on regular basis, so that young scholars and researchers keep up their efforts to do the best in their respective disciplines.

The conference was organized by the varsity’s Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), and attended among others by the University’s Deans Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Dr. Samina Awan, Dr. Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi and chairman ORIC Dr. Naghama Rashid. Dr. Afshan Huma and Ms. Nasim Khan Mahsud were the convener and secretary of the conference respectively. During the two-day of its deliberations, there will be eight-parallel sessions in which over 100 research papers will be presented.—INP

