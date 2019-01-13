AIOU’s M.Phill workshop from January 19

Department of Pakistan Studies, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has scheduled 1st workshop of M.Phill (Pakistan Study) from January 19 at the University’s main campus here in Islamabad. The workshop will be continued till February 3. Information letters for attending the workshop have been sent to all the enrolled students at their given addresses.

In addition the students are advised to make sure their attendance in the workshop at the Department of Pakistan Studies from 19th January. For further detail, the students can contact Dr. Badshah Sardar, Associate Professor, Department of Pak. Studies personally or at Phone No.051-9057226 Ex.7226.—INP

