AIOU’s degree exams to begin on Apr 23

Allama Iqbal Open University’s (AIOU) final exams of Associate Degree Commerce/education, B.Ed (1.5, 2.5 and 4 years), BA, BBA and BS (CS) programmes for the Semester Autumn, 2017 will start on Monday ( April 23). According to a press release issued here, the Roll Number slips have been dispatched to all enrolled students at their postal address. The same has also been placed at the University’s website www.aiou.edu.pk.

About 850 centres have been set up across the country to facilitate the students to appear in the exams at close to their residence or work place, it said. The students who have not received their Roll No slips so far have been advised to contact their respective Regional Office or Examination Department in Islamabad for issuance of duplicate slip.—APP

