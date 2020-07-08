AIOU works on paradigm shift from manual to automation

Staff Reporter

The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) adopts new information and communication technology and transforming all its operations from manual into digital soon.

Director Admissions of the University, Mian Muhammad Riaz has informed that keeping in view the prevailing situation in the country created by Covid 19 epidemic, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia-ul Qayyum has directed all Administrative, Servicing and academic departments to adopt information and communication technology (ICT) at most and help the students to continue their studies. Students should be encouraged and helped in maintaining social distancing by adoption of new ICT in all activities related to assignment dispatching, interaction with tutors and participation in course workshops.

On the other hand, students of all postgraduate programmes offered in Spring 2020 semester including BS, B.ED, PGD, MA/MSc and M. Ed have also been advised to use the Learning Management System (LMS) for dispatching their course assignments to their respective tutors, he added. The Director further informed that students of Autumn 2019 have already been issued passwords and log-in details, while the process of dispatching LMS login, password, and user ID to the postgraduate students of Spring 2020 semester is in full swing these days.

He said the vice chancellor has facilitated the students by granting permission to make collective submission of all the assignments on or before the deadline for the submission of last assignment i.e., October 15, 2020 in case tutor information is not provided within the stipulated time period. It is to mention here that Professor Dr. Zia -ul Qayyum has recently initiated a paradigm shift from manual to automation in learning, teaching, administrative and all other operations of the AIOU.