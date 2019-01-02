AIOU wins top positions at flower show

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) maintained its leading position in the recently held federal capital’s flower shows, earning first prizes in four-categories.

The gardeners of the university were given special prizes at a ceremony held here in recognition of their outstanding work and for achieving the distinction.

While distributing the prizes among the winners, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum said that the university will put extra efforts for promoting the concept of green and clean Pakistan.

Gardeners will be awarded and facilitated for enhancing the beauty of the university’s environment, he added.

According to the in-charge of university’s Horticulture Department Fozia Anjum, AIOU’s gardeners had displayed nearly 1000 different flowers’ varieties at the recently held ‘Ghule-Dawoodi’ competitions and were praised high by the visitors.

The university has recently set up a botanical garden to promote greenhouse concept. Having a wide-range of plants, it augments beauty and research environment of the university.—APP

