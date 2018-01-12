AIOU wins highest number of research projects

Allama Iqbal Open University has achieved singular distinction, winning highest number of research projects of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) during the last two years.

The ceremony was arranged on the occasion of the General Body’s meeting of Academic Staff Association (ASA).

The University set a new record, by publishing sixteen research journals within a period of three years. The AIOU is only University in the country that achieved this unusual distinction, the VC added.

“We are the leading one in promoting research culture in the country, “he said adding the University held twenty-eight national and international conferences during the period for disseminating and sharing the research’s findings.

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui while responding to demands presented by the ASA’s President Dr. Fazalur Rehman, he announced acceptance all of them, hoping this will help improve the University’s working environment and academic standard.

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui also briefed the ASA about the academic targets achieved during the recent years, that include revision of text books, designing and offering of 26 new brand academic programs and series of Human Resource’s development activities.—INP

