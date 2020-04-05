AIOU upgrades skill to promote early childhood education

STAFF REPORTER

Allama Iqbal Open University said on Sunday that it has provided an opportunity to the interested people to get postgraduate diploma in Early Childhood Education (ECE). The people could enroll themselves in this program through online by April 15. Duration of the program is one year, spreading over two semesters (Sixmonth each). The AIOU took the initiative as the early childhood education is a unique and intensive program in the country. During the program, the prospective graduates will be introduced to ECE, child physical/social/emotional and cognitive development processes. The graduate will learn about ECE curriculum, assessment, classroom management and art work. The program also aimed to equip the graduates with necessary quality training and skills for ECE. It is expected that the postgraduate diploma program will produce quality early childhood education teachers/instructors and planners so that they can purue career successfully. The AIOU has also launched postgraduate diplomas in ten other disciplines as well that include Mass Communication, Educational Planning and Management, Educational Leadership and Management, Supply Chain Management, Entrepreneurship, Population and Development, Computer Sciences (Through Online), Criminology, Human Resource Management and TEFL. All these programs had been designed as per the market’s needs that also helped to upgrade the professional skill of those people, who already working in the relevant fields. The eligibility criteria for the enrollment in the proposed programs could be checked in the university’s prospects, or its website adms@aiou.edu.pk.