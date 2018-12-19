AIOU upgrades educational facilities for jailed inmates

A team of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), led by its regional director Quetta Syed Qamaruddin met the IG (Prisons) Balochistan Malik Shujjaudd Din Kasi and discussed the future plan for upgrading educational facilities for prisoners in the province.

It offered for setting up adults’ vocational center and a kindergarten in Quetta jail for the children of the female prisoners.

This was the part of the University’s consistent efforts of upgrading the existing facilities for prisoners, in light of the judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on jails’ reforms in respect of education.

The team also visited District Jail Quetta for preparation of feasibility for the Kindergarten.

On the advice of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, the team handed over 200 academic books to the jail authorities for their library.

It will also visit of Central Jail, Mach this month for the purpose.

Earlier, the University’s Focal person for prisoners’ education, Dr. Zahid Majeed had visited the two jails along with a team of Federal Ombudsman on the directions of the apex court.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp