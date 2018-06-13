AIOU to undertake training programme for its Faculty

Staff Reporter

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold a three-day professional development training programme by end of this month for its new faculty members.

This is a part of the overall professional development activities undertaken by the University during the last three and half years on the initiative of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui.

During the three-day programme, the new faculty members will be given orientation on the new trends in the distance education, use of innovative technology, new research methodology, E-learning and Online education.

Eminent educationists and experts in the relevant fields will be invited to conduct the course as resource persons. The training will contribute to the professional excellence of the faculty.

This will also help increase research productivity of the University’s faculty and develop the AIOU as a research-based educational institution. The training will be arranged by the Department of Distance, Non-formal and Continuing Education.