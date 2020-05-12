AIOU to receive assignments till today

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set May 13 (Wednesday) as last day for receiving academic assignments for post-graduate programs.

Earlier, the last date for the submission of assignments was April 27. However, the students were given extra time for accomplishing this academic work in view of the current situation of country-wide lock-down in wake of COVID-19.

Students of BA/BS/ B.Ed, MA/MSc and other post-graduate programs have been advised to submit their due assignments for autumn 2019 semester, till May 13.

t has also been notified that all regional heads of the University are required to ensure collection of completed punched results before May 20.—INP