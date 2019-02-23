AIOU to provide scholarships

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday announced that it would continue its scholarship schemes for the coming semester (Spring 2019).

The University while pursuing its academic programs, ensured that nobody should be deprived of education facility due to financial constraints, said Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum. The University is strictly adhering to its motto ‘Education for All”.

The AIOU provides special scholarship to its enrolled students on scoring 75% and above marks in their latest results. According to Director Students Affairs Rana Tariq Javed, this scheme was an initiative to generate competition among students and encourage brilliant ones.

The interested students could download application form from the link given in the university’s website and send it to him through the relevant department and the regions. The last date for the on-going admissions for all programs, announced early is March 5. —INP

Share on: WhatsApp