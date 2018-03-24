AIOU to organize Pakistan Day celebrations

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will participate in the Pakistan Day celebrations, by arranging a befitting event here at its main campus on Wednesday.

Students and the Facultys members will be involved in the Days activity to promote the spirit of the Day, that demands the nation, particularly the youth to keep high the cherished objectives of the independent homeland, a press release on Friday said.

The event will be marked by arranging competitions of national songs, speeches and paintings among the students, besides holding tableau.

The University that has 1.3 million students all over the country has been continuously participating in the national days events to fulfill its responsibility promoting the national cause.

According to the Universitys Directorate of students advisory affairs, the Vice Chancellor Prof Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui attached high importance to the role of educational institutions in keeping the youth well-aware of the their duties towards the nation and the society.

Under his leadership, the University has recently been developed as a hub of social, literacy and academic activities, by regularly holding events of national importance. During the last three and half years, it has arranged thirty national and international conferences to construct and disseminate research-based knowledge relevant to the society.—APP

