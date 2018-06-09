AIOU to launch short-courses for working journalists

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will soon launch short-courses for working journalists, facilitating them to further strengthen their professional skill in relevant disciplines.

According to the university’s Department of Mass Communication, these courses are being introduced on the instructions of the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui.

Eminent media personnel will be invited to conduct these face-to-face short-courses. These will help in capacity-building of the media personnel. The department has already prepared outlines of these courses, which will be three-month duration.—APP

