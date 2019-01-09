AIOU to include digital transformation in its working

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will bring about digital transformation in its working for achieving the ultimate target of quality education and to provide possible services to the students. This will be aimed at improving the University’s effectiveness and efficiency in the academic and administrative work.

The process of automation and introduction of ‘State of the Art’ technology in admission, examination and other sectors will be completed within a period one and half year.

This was announced by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum while addressing a ‘Well-come’ reception given in his honour by the Employees Welfare Association (EWA). Former VC Dr. Shahid Siddiqui was also present on the occasion.

Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum was view that technology-based network is imperative for the efficient distance learning system. There is dire need to apply computer- technology for properly monitoring and managing the huge academic network of the University that caters educational needs of around 1.4 million students annually and having 44 regional campus countrywide.

Elaborating his priorities and polices to be followed during his four-years’ tenure, he said the betterment of the employees and improving the University’s reputation and integrity will be his main focus.—APP

