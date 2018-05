Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will soon hold ‘Project Exhibition’ in order to showcase the research-based projects prepared by the students in order to share their research-work to the end-users and to motivate other students towards research and innovation. It will provide a platform to researchers to share their research-based work that helps to address society-related socio-economic issues, said by the Dean, Faculty of Science, Prof Dr Syed Zafar Ilyas. —APP

