AIOU to hold online workshops from next month in view of Covid-19

Staff Reporter

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided to hold academic workshops of its Post-graduate programs for semester Spring 2020 through Online from next month.

The decision to hold workshops through online instead of face-to-face was taken in view of the current crisis situation of Covid-19 in the country.

It is also in line with the government’s policy and the instructions of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

In view to the current crisis, it was stated here on Thursday that the University launched online Learning Management System, so as to save the students’ academic session.

Meanwhile, the AIOU is also in process of digitalizing its whole management system including admission, examination, finance as well as other academic activities in line with the vision and the recent initiatives of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum. The University has recently launched Pakistan first Aaghi Learning Management System (LMS).

The decision of holding online workshops is also in accordance with concept of new learning platform or 21st century Virtual classroom that is supported with text, voice and video for interaction between tutor and students.