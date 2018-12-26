AIOU to hold ‘Jashan-e-Jinnah’

A magnificent event of ‘Jashan-e-Jinnah’ will be held here at the main Campus of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday.

Speech contest and competition of ‘Mili Naghama’ will be held among the students of Rawalpindi and Islamabad’s educational institutions, a press release Wednesday said.

The event is being organized by the University’s Faculty of Social Sciences in collaboration with the Directorate of Students Advisory and Counseling services.

According to the Dean Social Sciences and Humanities Dr Samina Awan , the event is being arranged to motivate the youth to follow the message of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in their practical life. Eminent literary figure Dr Fateha Muhammad Malik would be a guest of honour in the event.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp