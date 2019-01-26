AIOU to hold Int’l moot on education next month

An international; Conference on Research and Practices in Education (ICRPE) will be held here next month at main campus of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

The theme of conference is Social Impact of Research. The event is scheduled to take place from February 19 to 20, a press release Saturday said.

For past three years, the University’s Faculty of Education has been regularly holding ICRPE to share with the researchers and teaching community new development and trends in the educational sector.

Five modes of presentations and talks will be held during the two days conference oral presentation, posters presentation, round table discussions, panel presentations and projects.—APP

