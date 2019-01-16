AIOU to hold exams for overseas students from Feb 3

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold final exams of Metric, FA, BA, B.Ed (1.5 years) and MBA COL programs for Pakistanis settled in Middle-East from February 3.

According to a notification, these exams will take place in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Oman and Bahrain. The exams will continue till February 21.

These will be conducted through Pakistani missions in these countries.

Roll number slips to all the enrolled students have been sent at their given addresses. Date sheet/roll number slips have also been placed at website Overseas @aiou.edu.pk .

Students abroad could also contact for further information from University’s Directorate of Overseas Education and e-learning in Islamabad, at phone numbers 92-51-9250140 or e-mail overseas @aiou.edu.pk.—INP

