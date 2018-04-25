AIOU to hold 2nd national moot on early childhood care

Staff Reporter

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold a two-day national conference on early childhood care and Education (ECCE) next week in its efforts to bring neglected sections of the society into educational net, with special focus on child’s well-being.

The event is the part of series conferences and seminars being arranged by the University on regular basis to address the society-related issues, on the initiative of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui. It is the second such event.

The proposed event will provide a forum to ECCE stakeholders for sharing experiences, researches, developments and innovations in the field of early childhood care, development and education.