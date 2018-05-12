AIOU to hold 2nd national graduate conference

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will soon hold 2nd National Graduate Conference to provide a platform to the academicians and researchers to share their research-based work that helps to solve society-related socio-economic issues, this was announced here on Friday.

This is the part of the University’s regular activities to promote creativity and innovations in the academic pursuits.

The conference is being organised by the varsity’s Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC).

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui has decided that the conference will be a regular feature to promote research culture in the country.

The graduate forum provides an opportunity for the graduate students (Masters and above) to share their research work that has already been finalized or is in process. The participation in the conference will be open for the students other than the AIOU.—INP

