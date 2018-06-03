AIOU to hold 2nd national graduate conference

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold 2nd National Graduate Conference in August next; this was announced here on Saturday.

It will provide a platform to the academicians and researchers to share their research-based work that helps to address society-related socio-economic issues, a press release said.

This is the part of the Universitys regular activities to promote creativity and innovations in the academic pursuits.

In his message, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui said that our vision of twenty first centurys higher education is to provide an enabling environment at AIOU for research, innovation and creativity.

We believe that besides creation of knowledge, dissemination of knowledge is equally important said by the Vice-Chancellor adding that AIOU is currently publishing seventeen research journals in different fields and have had a series of workshops, seminars and conferences hosted by various departments and faculties.

The Vice-Chancellor said that he personally invite and welcome the graudate students from all over Pakistan in all fields and disciplines to come and share their research and creative work in the form of presentations, posters and projects.

The conference is being organized by the varsitys Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC).

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui has decided that the conference will be a regular feature to promote research culture in the country.

The graduate forum provides an opportunity for the graduate students (Masters and above) to share their research work that has already been finalized or is in process. The participation in the conference will be open for the students other than the AIOU

The Second National Graduate Conference will add an extraordinary element of thinking beyond the limits of disciplines and bringing up the ideas of interdisciplinary conversations as well as innovative research ideas. The forum will enable the graduate students for developing their research works into publishable literature.—APP

