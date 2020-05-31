AIOU to enroll students for Post-Graduate programmes till June 5

Staff Reporter

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that it will enroll students for its Post-Graduate and Bachelors-level programs (Semester Spring 2020) up to June 5.

Applications for admission will be accepted only for MA, MSc, M.Ed, B.Ed, BS, BA, BBA, Associate Degree and Post Graduate Diplomas. The details and eligibility criteria along with admission forms to apply in these programs is available on the University’s website www.aiou.edu.pk. Fresh and continuing students of the AIOU are encouraged to apply Online through admission portal.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum had extended the date for the admissions till June 5, in order to facilitate the students of AIOU, hoping that the current crisis situation in wake of COVID-19 will not stop their pursuit to get higher education. He had further stated that the AOIU will take every possible step to facilitate its students who are eager to obtain and continue their education for the uplift of their families, society and the Nation. Meanwhile, the AIOU has decided to help its new and continuing students by giving them option to pay their semester fee in two installments. The decision was taken by the Vice Chancellor due to the crisis situation.

As per the decision the new and continuing students of the University are being provided the optional facility to pay their fee for the admissions in MA, MSc, M.Ed, B.Ed, BS, BA, BBA, Associate Degree and Post Graduate Diplomas in two equal installments. The date for first installment has been fixed as June 5, while the date of second installment will be July 17.

The installment facility will be open for the students who apply online through admission portal on the University website on or before the extended date of admissions June 5.