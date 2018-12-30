AIOU to conduct Viva-Voce

The Faculty of Education, Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) will conduct the Viva-Voce of Aftab Ahmed Khan, the student of Ph.D Education (Specialization in STE) on 4th January at 11:00 am. in the media centre, ICT Block.

The student has been advised through letter, SMS and email to present and openly defend the presentation, a press release Saturday said.

He has also asked to bring his own laptop/USB. The student has been informed to contact Additional Controller of Examinations (Mr. Abdul Shakoor) before the start of Viva alongwith original and a set of attested copies of academic certificates and degrees for verification.

The student has required to prepare at least 30/35 copies of his abstract/presentation for distribution among the academicians/persons desiring to be in Viva-Voce.—APP

