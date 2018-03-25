AIOU to conduct ‘gender and women studies’ workshop

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will conduct a weeklong course workshop of PGD and M.Sc Gender and Women Studies Programme of first Semester (Autumn 2017) from April 16 to 21. The courses includes: 4641-Psychology of Gender, 4642-Lifespan Development of women:Psychological Context, 4643-Pakistani Khawateen ka shairi Adab main Kirdar, 4644-Pakistani Khwateen ka Nasri Adab main Kirdar, a news release Saturday said.

Timing of the workshop would be 9:00 am to onward daily. According to workshop coordinator, Mehreen Qaisar, Students from Peshawar, Karachi, Lahore, D.G Khan, Gujranwala, Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Faisalabad and Multan regions will attend their workshops at their regions through Video-Conferencing system while the students from other regions will attend their workshop at the WM Zaki Auditorium of the University at Sector H-8, Islamabad.

Information letters for attending the workshop have been sent to all the enrolled students at their given addresses. For further detail, the students can contact Atifa Nasir, Incharge Gender & Women Studies at Phone No.9250079 and 9057842.—APP

