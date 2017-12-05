AIOU students to get Web-Tv academic support

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday announced that it has reinforced its multi-media system to provide academic support to its 1.3 students across the country. Through the Web-Tv, the students will be able to know more about the contents and programs of their academic courses, a news release said.

This is in addition to audio and video support, the students are already receiving through educational programs of Pakistan Television, Radio Pakistan and the University’s FM radio. Such media’s support is also available on demand. Now, the students could also get access to their respective courses by visiting the University’s Web-Tv. This is the part of the University’s consistent efforts to further improve its distance learning system, catering the students’ academic needs.—APP

Related