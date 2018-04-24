AIOU strengthens library network as World Book Day observed

Vice Chancellor (VC) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui has said that the AIOU is actively engaged in strengthening its library network all over the country to promote books’ reading culture.

Speaking on the occasion of the World Book Day, celebrated on Monday (April 23), Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui said that the AIOU maintains one of the best ‘state-of-the-art’ library here at its main Campus that is opened for the general public.

The UNESCO has designated the day as a worldwide celebration of books and reading, and marked in over 100 countries all over the world.

Prof Dr. Shahid Siddiqui said since taking over as VC, promotion of library culture was his main focus. Now, the Central as well as regional libraries are well-equipped with modernized and automation system, he added.

He said that timing of the library has been extended and the now it remains open from 8 am to 7 pm during seven days a week, including Saturday and Sunday. The books’ data of the library has made operational through advanced software system, he stated. Necessary work is also in progress to expand the space of the library to accommodate maximum number of readers.—INP

Related