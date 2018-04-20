AIOU starts sending books to students of spring semester 2018

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has started the process of sending books to 7,00,000 students enrolled in Matric to Ph.D level programs, for the semester Spring, 2018. Timely mailing of course books to students was a big challenge especially with the increasing enrolment this year, however it was undertaken in collaboration with Pakistan Post and the process was started on fast-track basis so as to complete it in the schedule time, said Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui while inaugurating the process.

The process of mailings books has been expedited in order to give sufficient time to the students to submit their course-assignments, said a news release.

At first phase, a list of fifty thousand students enrolled in Matric program was received to mailing department and the books have been dispatched to them. As per the first list books to the students of FA and BA programs is in progress, hopefully they will have received their books in next ten days.

A new computerized tracking system has been introduced, facilitating its thousands of students to check books mailing status. The new computerized tracking system has recently been developed through which the student using website can simply enter his/her roll number and registration number to track the mailing package.—APP

Related