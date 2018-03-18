AIOU signs MoUs with Egypt, Iranian Universities to promote bilateral cooperation

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here on Saturday signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Iranian and Egyptian Universities to promote collaborative partnership in the educational fields. The documents of cooperation were signed on the sidelines of the two-day international conference held at the AIOU’s main Campus to discuss the role and importance of Pakistani languages for achieving desired targets in the socio-economic sector.

As per the understanding, the AIOU will work with Jamia-Al-Azhar University Egypt and Tehran University for promotion of quality education in various disciplines. Chairman of Urdu Department, Dr. Abdul Aziz Sehir who signed the documents on behalf of the AIOU said these were the part of the AIOU’s concerted endeavor to promote mutually beneficial arrangements with national and international institutions to learn from each other in upgrading learning practices.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui took a number of initiatives during the last three and half years to bring the University’s academic level at par with international standard, he added. Dr. Ibrahim Muhammad Ibrahim, head of Urdu department Jamia Al-Azhar and Dr. Muhammad Qumarsi of Tehran University signed the documents on behalf of their respective institutions.

According to the agreements, the two sides will exchange students and Faculty members to learn from their expertise and experience. Meanwhile, a number of working sessions took places during the two-day conference. About 120 research papers were presented by the participants from home and abroad. The papers covered various aspects of Pakistani languages and literature.

Scholars and academicians underlined the need of recognizing and celebrating the importance of Pakistani languages to keep high the national identity. The inaugural session was presided over by Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui, while renowned scholar Prof. Dr. Fateha Muhammad Malik was the chief guest.

The speakers who delivered key-note address on the occasion included Chairman Sindh Language Authority Dr. Abdul Ghafoor Mamon, Director General Urdu Science Board, Lahore Dr. Nasir Abbas Nayyar, Pakistani scholar from Maryland, USA Bina Goindi, Sindhi scholar Hafeez Khan and a Pushto scholar Saleem Raj Khan. The event, arranged by the University’s Department of Pakistani Languages was well-attended by scholars, researchers and academicians from home and abroad.

The speakers, while deliberating upon the topic of ‘Pakistani language and colonial literature’ noted that the British imperialist forces had been perpetuating their hegemony in the sub-continent by using the tool of language and literature. Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui said that languages and literature should be used as a tool to promote national cohesion as well as reformation of society. These two, not only served as a source of communication, but had also been powerful instrument in construction of national identity and social realities.

Dean Social Sciences Dr. Samina Awan and Chairman Department of Pakistani Language Dr. Abdullah Jan Abid also spoke on the occasion, highlighting the objectives of the conference. They thanked the participants for making the event successful.—INP

