AIOU sets high-standard labs to promote quality research

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has upgraded its science labs at international standard that facilitate its students to undertake quality research work and enable them giving necessary academic input for the country’s socio-economic development.

This was stated at a three-training seminar held here to acquaint the students about the know-how and use of the new ‘State-of-the-art, labs’ equipment, being maintained at the main campus of the University.

The event arranged by the Physics Department was presided over by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum. It was participated by the students and resource persons of the local Universities other than the AIOU.

The well-equipped AIOU’s labs meet latest research’s needs, which are compatible to the international standard, the VC said hoping that the students would make best use of them for achieving excellence in their respective academic discipline.

Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum said that the AIOU could offer the facility of its rich scientific labs to the students of other educational institutions, which otherwise could not afford to have such infrastructure network.

A viable mechanism will be developed for this purpose allowing the other institutions to avail the facility on nominal charges, he added.

It was a pride for the AIOU that it has made available some high-standard labs’ equipment, which are hardly available in other institutions of the country.

He underlined the need of properly utilizing these resources, which cost a considerable amount of national exchequer. Sharing and disseminating knowledge through all possible means are our national responsibility, he added.

Earlier, Dean Sciences, Dr. Zafar Ilyas highlighted the objectives of the workshop, stating it is unique one in its nature, since it providing necessary know-how to the researchers about XRD, FT.IRand LUMOS FT-IR microscope.

The workshop during its working sessions to cover various aspects including theoretical background of different techniques, operation and data interpretations for the analysis of samples of diverse nature.—INP

