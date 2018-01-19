AIOU sets up country’s most modern library

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has upgraded here Thursday its Central Library that will be the country’s most modern one, meeting the academic research needs of the students.

Besides this, the University’s twenty-four regional offices will have the same facility, said Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui while inaugurating a two-day capacity-building training workshop of the library staff.

During the training, the participants from the regional offices will use digital resources and library technology for effective and efficient management of the library network.

This is the part of the library and books’ reading culture being promoted by the University to overcome the knowledge-gap that could help the country to come at par with developed nations in the educational sector, he added.

Since he took over as Vice Chancellor about three years back,

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui said promotion of library culture was his main focus. Now, the Central as well as regional libraries are well-equipped with modernized and automation system.

Currently, the Central Library is considered as best one in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. It is also open for general public, and the university provides best library facilities to the readers through online automatic digital system as well.

Timing of the library has been extended, and the now it remains open from 8 am to 7 pm during seven days a week, including Saturday and Sunday.—APP

Related