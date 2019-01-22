AIOU seminar on ‘Surah Al-Rehman: the ultimate remedy’

The national seminar titled ‘Surah Al-Rehman: the ultimate remedy’ was held here on Tuesday at Allama Iqbal Open University motivating students to resolve their problems, seeking ultimate remedy of diseases by listening and reciting the Holy Quran.

Researchers should focus on finding remedies for psychological and physical diseases from Quranic verses, the speakers said.

They said that Surah Al-Rehman was the most rhythmic Surah of the Holy Quran, as it was proved in experimental study, said a press release.

It was suggested that all those suffering from any physical, mental, spiritual or black magic should listen Surah ‘Al-Rehman’ a recitation by Qari Abdul Basit (Without translation) three times a day for seven consecutive days with close eyes and say ‘Allah’ thrice in heart and drink in three sips.

The speakers including Dr Nusrat Ullah, Urologist, Rawal Institute of Health Sciences, Islamabad, Dr Ashfaq Khan, Consultant, Cosmetic Surgeon, Islamabad, Miss Zahra Zain, RF Consultant Telenor, Ufone, Mobilink, Zong and Dr Syed Zafar Ilyas, Chairman, Department of Physics, AIOU.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp