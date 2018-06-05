AIOU selects over 5,000 students in PhD, M. Phil programs

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has selected over 5,000 students in its merit-based programs, including Ph.D, M.Phil and MSc for spring, 2018 semester. According to the Director Admissions of the University on Monday, the selected students have been informed through postal letters and SMS.

There is a specific time-schedule for each program for depositing the tution fee, he added.

The selected students have been advised to deposit the fee in the designated bank, before expiry of the last date.

The Bank’s Challan is also available in the University’s website. He said that while preparing the merit list, a prescribed admission-criteria was strictly followed, as per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Shahid Siddiqui.

The merit-based programs offered in current semester includes: Ph.D, MS/M.Phil/M.Sc (Honors), COL) Commonwealth of Learning) MBA/MPA, BS Programs, M.Sc (Statistics, Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, Sociology, Microbiology, Mass Communication, Sustainable Environmental Design, Environmental Sciences and Botany.—APP

Related